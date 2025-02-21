Instagram

Rachel, 33, and John Fuda, 35, are the proud parents of a baby boy!

The couple announced the news to People magazine, revealing they welcomed Lorenzo Antonio Fuda on February 19 at Valley Hospital in Paramus, New Jersey. See the baby pics here.

Lorenzo joins big sisters Gianella, 4, and Giuliana, 2, as well as big brother Jaiden, 18, Jaiden is John’s son from a previous relationship, whom Rachel adopted.

Rachel said of being a family of six, "With the birth of our last baby, our family has grown into everything we ever dreamed — a beautiful circle of six hearts, bound by love, laughter, and the journey we’ve shared. This little soul is our final piece, the sweetest ending to a chapter of beginnings, and the start of a lifetime of cherished moments together.”

Instagram

She added, “Our hearts are fuller, our home is brighter — our baby boy is here, and I am so grateful to be a mother again.”

As for the meaning behind the name, Lorenzo means "from the town of bay trees," according to People.

The couple said his middle name, Antonio, has a family connection, because Rachel and John both had grandmothers who worshiped St. Anthony.

Lorenzo also shares a birthdate with John’s grandfather Joseph.

Rachel announced she was expecting back in August, telling People at the time that they used IVF to conceive.

“We always felt like our family wasn't complete," he said, adding they were "ready to be a party of six."

She explained, "We actually have a table in my kitchen and when we sit down for dinner, there's one empty chair. And we always kind of looked at each other like, 'Oh, it'd be nice to fill that seat.’ So we always had the room for one more in our home and in our hearts, and we're both just so happy to be welcoming another baby into the family. It felt like it was time."