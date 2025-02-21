Miss Yvonne of 'Pee-Wee's Playhouse,' Lynne Marie Stewart, Dies at 78

Lynne Marie Stewart, the effervescent actress known for playing Miss Yvonne in the Pee-wee Herman universe for 40 years, has died at 78.

Stewart's unexpected passing was announced by Cassandra Peterson, known as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark.

Facebook

On Facebook late Friday, Peterson wrote, "My heart is breaking upon hearing the news of my dear friend Lynne Stewart’s passing. One of the kindest, sweetest, funniest women who ever lived."

She went on, "The iconic Miss Yvonne of Pee-wee’s Playhouse: She’ll always be 'the most beautiful woman in Puppetland'."

Peterson — who cast Stewart in her film "Elvira: Mistress of the Dark" (1988) — added a loving image of herself and her partner of more than 20 years warmly hugging a broadly smiling Stewart.

It has been a terrible couple of years for fans of Paul Reubens' work.

Reubens, who created Pee-wee Herman, and whose Saturday-morning TV series "Pee-wee's Playhouse" entertained Gen X from 1986-1990, died in 2023.

Stewart, whose Miss Yvonne was the pretty-addicted "Most Beautiful Woman in Puppetland," inhabited her character in the original 1981 stage show; on "Pee-wee's Playhouse" (1986-1990); in the films "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" (1985), "Big Top Pee-wee" (1988), and "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" (2016); in various specials; and in a 2010 Broadway run.

She also donned Miss Yvonne's cheerful dress and bouffant 'do at autograph shows and fan events, where she was a special favorite of fans throughout the rest of her life.

Getty Images

Born December 14, 1946, in L.A., Stewart was a member of the revered comedy troupe the Groundlings in '70s, which is where she first met Reubens.

Even before that, she made her film debut in "Drive, He Said" (1971), directed by Jack Nicholson, and had a small role in George Lucas's smash hit "American Graffiti" (1973).

Other movies of note included "Tunnel Vision" (1976), "I Never Promised You a Rose Garden" (1977), "The Last Married Couple in America" (1980), "Pandemonium" (1982), "Young Doctors in Love" (1982), "Jumpin' Jack Flash" (1986), "Summer School" (1987), "The Running Man" (1987), "Clear and Present Danger" (1994), "Dunston Checks In" (1996), and "Bridesmaids" (2011).

Along with numerous other TV guest spots, she made seven appearances on her best friend Cindy Williams' iconic sitcom "Laverne & Shirley" (1977-1983) and even voiced Williams' character on the animated series "Laverne & Shirley in the Army" (1982) and as part of the "Mork & Mindy/Laverne & Shirley/Fonz Hour" (1982).

Her voice work heavily enhanced the later part of her career.

Just a few of the household-name TV shows she visited included "Hawaii Five-0" (1976), "M*A*S*H" (1975-1977), "Alice" (1977), "One Day at a Time" (1982), "Dynasty" (1984), "Night Court" (1990), "Empty Nest" (1991), "Suddenly Susan" (1997), "Caroline in the City" (1997), "Spin City" (2001), "Arrested Development" (2004), "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (2005), "Austin & Ally" (2012), "2 Broke Girls" (2013-2016), and "AJ and the Queen" with RuPaul (2020).