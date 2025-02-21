Mark Ronson & Grace Gummer Welcome Baby #2 (Report)

Famed DJ and music producer Mark Ronson and actress Grace Gummer are now parents of two!

Page Six reports the couple have welcomed their second child, a baby girl, last week.

Just days ago, Ronson attended his mom Ann Dexter-Jones’ birthday party, but he wore a mask for the brief appearance.

A source told the outlet that he opted for a mask since “he and Grace had a baby five days ago.”

Grace was not in attendance.

In December, news broke that Mark and Grace were expecting again.

Grace debuted her baby bump at Mark and Justin Theroux’s annual holiday party at Pebble Bar in New York City in photos obtained by People magazine.

Mark and Grace are also the parents of a daughter who was born in early 2023.

At the time, Ronson’s half sister Annabelle Dexter-Jones confirmed the baby’s arrival to People magazine.

She shared, “[Gummer] just had the baby. She's two and a half months now. She's stunning."