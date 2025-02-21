Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially divorced!

The judge has signed off on the final decree, TMZ reports.

Last month, the exes reached a settlement.

Court docs obtained by "Extra" reveal the two agreed to walk away with what they had each acquired individually while married.

They collaborated on movies, including “Unstoppable,” but Ben and Jennifer also had their own projects and companies with separate earnings.

During the marriage, Ben formed the production company Artists Equity with best friend Matt Damon. Through the company, the guys made “Air,” “The Instigators,” “Small Things Like These,” and “The Accountant 2.”

While they were together, Jennifer came out with “Atlas,” “This Is Me... Now,” “The Mother,” “Shotgun Wedding,” and “Marry Me.”

According to the docs, the two would keep their personal "clothing, jewelry, and miscellaneous personal effects in [their] possession, custody or control," which meant J.Lo was most likely keeping the $5-million engagement ring that Affleck gifted her in 2022.

The $68-million home that Ben and Jen once shared in Beverly Hills is currently on the market, and they plan to split the profits based on the "terms of the Separate Settlement and Confidentiality Agreement."

The two did not have a prenup, which usually means that they would have to split everything that they earned, but the settlement seemed to benefit both.