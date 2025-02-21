Days after Blake Lively filed an amended complaint against “It Ends with Us” co-star Justin Baldoni, she wants “additional protections.”

Though Lively and Baldoni’s teams have agreed to a protective order, she is asking for a stronger one than the court’s “model” one.

In a letter to Judge Lewis J. Liman obtained by "Extra," Lively’s team explained, “As detailed in Ms. Lively’s Amended Complaint, Ms. Lively, her family, other members of the cast, various fact witnesses, and individuals that have spoken out publicly in support of Ms. Lively have received violent, profane, sexist, and threatening communications.”

As part of the proposed protective order, Lively’s team is also asking for “an Attorney’s Eyes Only ('AEO') category, which applies to 'Confidential Discovery Material of such a highly confidential and personal, sensitive, or proprietary nature that the revelation of such is likely to cause a competitive, business, commercial, financial, personal or privacy injury.”

Her team argued that “good cause exists for the Court to adopt the Proposed PO.”

Lively’s amended suit “added a new claim for defamation… based on the repeated false statements the defendants have made about Ms. Lively since she filed her original complaint, and adds Jed Wallace and his company as defendants,” her lawyers Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb told People magazine earlier this week.

Her original suit accused Baldoni of sexual harassment.

In response to Lively’s amended suit, Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman told “Extra” in a statement, “Our clients have been transparent in providing receipts, real time documents and video showing a completely different story than what has been manipulated and cherry picked to the media. Our clients have taken this matter and these issues very seriously notwithstanding the jokes made publicly by the plaintiff and her husband [Ryan Reynolds]. Her underwhelming amended complaint is filled with unsubstantial hearsay of unnamed persons who are clearly no longer willing to come forward or publicly support her claims. Since documents do not lie and people do, the upcoming depositions of those who initially supported Ms. Lively’s false claims and those who are witnesses to her own behavior will be enlightening. What is truly uncomfortable here is Ms. Lively’s lack of actual evidence.”

Baldoni is also suing Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds in a $400M defamation lawsuit.