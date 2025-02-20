‘Reacher’: Why Alan Ritchson Admits He’s ‘Always Panicked’ Over Show (Exclusive)

Jasper Savage/Prime

Alan Ritchson and new addition Sonya Cassidy sat down with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi to dish on Season 3 of “Reacher.”

Sonya praised Alan saying, “You just brought your A-game every day. I was able to land on set to a show that is already up and running. There's big shoes to fill coming in as a newbie but I felt so welcomed and Alan is always prepped and ready to go.”

She marveled at seeing the moment when he switches from being Alan into Reacher, saying, “That moment on set where you'd go from like chatting away, running lines being really personable to then switching into Reacher, I never got tired of seeing… [that] shift.”

For his part, Alan calls this season his favorite yet, thought he confessed he’s “always panicked” about telling the right story and landing with audiences!

Ritchson said, “I'm always panicked, yeah, I'm always afraid that… suddenly nobody's going to want to watch ‘Reacher,’ so every day… we're talking about how we can make the show better… for audiences.”

He added, “We just constantly want to improve, and, you know, pick the right book and tell the right story and land with audiences and then we get lucky with people like Sonya that come in the show and make it great.”

The star went on, “I hope people watch Season 3. We gave it everything, it's my favorite season yet. You just have to hope people show up.”

As for what fans can expect, Alan said, “This is kind of a return to like what I think fans love about Reacher in the books which is that he's a lone wolf but he makes alliances… There's a coalition that forms but within that there's this great tension that exists because he does things his own way and he breaks the rules.”

He also teased, “There's a couple good back stories that we get this season that establish why the Neagley relationship matters so much to Reacher… the first Neagley prototype that he's experienced and how that went wrong and set the stage for his greatest enemy who he's pursuing this entire season.”