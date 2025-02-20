Getty Images

Harrison Ford has been acting since the 1960s. Does he have any plans to retire?

“Extra’s” Mel Robert spoke with the 82-year-old at the “1923” premiere in Los Angeles, where he discussed the possibility of retiring.

Harrison admitted, “Haven’t thought about it.”

As for what keeps him working, Ford answered, “Good writing.”

Harrison also praised “Yellowstone” universe mastermind Taylor Sheridan’s “exceptional” writing and storytelling, saying, “Nothing like that that I’ve ever seen.”

In the second season of the show, the stakes are raised as the Duttons have to defend their Montana ranch. The show has him starring opposite Helen Mirren, who plays his wife.

Harrison called it “a dream” to work with Helen. He said, “We’re old friends. She’s [an] absolutely extraordinary actress and wonderful person to be with and hang out with. I really adore her.”

Mel also chatted with Harrison’s co-star Michelle Randolph, who opened up about working with Helen. She said, “I just enjoy watching her work; it’s a master class. She’s given me a lot of advice… What I’ve witnessed is that she genuinely loves what she does. She has nothing to prove, and she cares so much about every project, every scene.”

The biggest lesson for Michelle from observing Helen was “giving 150% and being present on set every day.”

Brandon Sklenar recalled his own “cool” experience with Helen at cowboy camp.