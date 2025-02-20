Getty Images

Just two days after being found not guilty on felony gun charges, A$AP Rocky was photographed shopping for the love of his life, Rihanna, who turned 37 today!

A$AP wasted no time, hitting Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. He reportedly dropped a chunk of change, buying RiRi a Rolex and clothes for her celebration that no doubt holds an extra-special meaning!

Now, new details are emerging from behind the scenes of the intense trial that could have split apart Rocky and Rihanna for decades.

After the court victory, A$AP’s attorney Joe Tacopina spoke to “Extra’s” Billy Bush and revealed the real reason Rihanna brought sons RZA and Riot to court when closing arguments began.

Tacopina explained, “He has a family. It wasn’t a secret to this jury and Rihanna was there almost every day. What the real reason was this… That day was summations. The judge had told us he was going to start the jury deliberations that day. If they came back with a quick verdict like they did and it didn’t go his way, that would be the last time he saw his children, so she wanted them in court.”

This was Joe’s 120th jury trial as a prosecutor and defense lawyer.

When the not guilty verdict was read, Rocky immediately leaped into Rihanna’s arms!

Rihanna and Rocky celebrated the victory at the private Beverly Hills club Gravitas. Inside, we’re told they celebrated with friends, wine, and champagne.