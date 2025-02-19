Miss Teen USA Contestant Kadance Fredericksen Dead at 18

Instagram

Teen beauty queen Kadance Fredericksen has died after a horrific car crash, E! News reports. She was 18.

Authorities told E! that Kadance was driving her sedan in Santa Rosa County, Florida, on February 17 when she crossed into the oncoming lane for “unknown reasons.” She hit a tractor trailer head-on around 1:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene.

WKRG News adds that the tractor trailer turned on its passenger side, dumping wood chips and 100 gallons in fuel.

E! reports the 56-year-old driver of the truck sustained minor injuries.

Fredericksen was the winner of Miss Okaloosa County Teen USA 2024 and a delegate in Miss Florida Teen USA 2024.

According to WKRG she was a student at Baker School in Okaloosa County. Her family shared that she had been accepted to nine colleges and hoped to become a veterinarian.

Her loved ones described her as “absolutely perfect,” saying she had “the whole world at the palm of her hands.”

Fredericksen was the founder of Kada’s Promise, which she started to provide teddy bears and blankets for children in foster care, shelters, and hospitals. Her family plans to continue the organization in her honor.

On the website, she wrote about how she was once in an “abusive situation” as a young child and shared, “I am so blessed that my pain was temporary and now I get to use my story to temporarily take someone else’s pain away.​"​​​