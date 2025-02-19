Jenny McCarthy Wants Dream Contestant Britney Spears on ‘The Masked Singer’: ‘Come on Down’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“The Masked Singer” is back for Season 13 and the judges tell us it is next level!

Jenny McCarthy, who sits on the panel alongside Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Rita Ora, shared, “Every time we're like, ‘Can we level it up again this year?’ And we do.”

Robin added, “I really think that it just gets better and better every season.”

Rita confessed she completely fangirled over one reveal. “I think you're going to be like, ‘Okay, Rita you're going to need to chill,’ because somebody gets unmasked and I think I borderline scared them to death.”

The theme nights are back, too, and Jenny teased what’s in store.

“We get to do Ghostbusters, we get to do Shrek night we're doing boy band night,” she said, adding with a smile, “’Cause you know I love a good boy band.” McCarthy is, of course, married to New Kid on the Block Donnie Wahlberg.

Jenny also revealed her dream contestant, “It would be really amazing if we got Britney Spears on the show. So, Britney: come on down!”