Getty Images

Cassie Ventura, 38, and husband Alex Fine, 31, are expanding their family.

The singer just announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a black-and-white maternity shoot featuring daughters Frankie, 5, and Sunny, 3. Ventura showed off her bare baby bump in jeans and a white button-down shirt.

In the caption, Cassie hinted she could be expecting a boy by including a pregnancy emoji, blue heart, and the number 3.

Alex also shared a photo and wrote, “Best gift I could ask for.”

It was more than a year ago, in November 2023, that Cassie filed a lawsuit accusing ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs of rape, physical abuse, and sex trafficking, alleging they occurred over the course of their 10-year relationship.

The exes settled the lawsuit in one day.

In May 2024, however, CNN posted a brutal video of Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting her in 2016.

In the security footage, Cassie is seen leaving their hotel room and heading to an elevator at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City. Combs is seen running in the hallway in search of Ventura in nothing but a towel. He is then seen throwing her on the ground, shoving her, and throwing an object in her direction.

Following the release of the footage, Combs posted an apology video on Instagram.

He said, in part, "My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I'm disgusted. I was disgusted then, when I did it, I'm disgusted now… I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not askin' for forgiveness."

Ventura also spoke out, writing on Instagram, “Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”

The singer continued, “Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in.”

The 37-year-old showed support for all victims, writing, “I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone.”

She insisted, “This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you.”