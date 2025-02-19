Cynthia Erivo Is Hosting Tonys 2025

Getty Images

“Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo has just been announced as the host of the 2025 Tonys!

In a statement, Erivo said, “I am so proud and excited to take on this glorious honor. I am looking forward to ushering the theatre community at large through a night that celebrates the wonderful performances we have witnessed throughout the year. I hope I can rise to the occasion.”

Cynthia is taking over for Ariana DeBose, who hosted the ceremony for the past three years.

Erivo is a Tony winner herself, winning Best Actress in a Musical for her role in the Broadway revival of “The Color Purple” in 2016.

The Tonys are returning to Radio City Music Hall after two years away. In 2023, it was held at the United Palace. A year later, it took place at Lincoln Center.

The show will broadcast live June 8 on CBS and stream on Paramount+.