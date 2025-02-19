Blake Lively’s legal team filed an amended lawsuit against Justin Baldoni and others on Tuesday.

According to the docs, obtained by “Extra,” Lively claims there were other women who were uncomfortable on the set of “It Ends with Us” because of Baldoni or his Wayfarer Studios partner Jamey Heath.

Blake initially filed the suit because she claims she was “unlawfully retaliated against for coming forward and reporting sexual harassment that occurred against her and others on the set of ‘It Ends with Us.’”

Now, the docs allege “the Defendants’ false narrative crumbles under the indisputable truth that Ms. Lively was not alone in complaining about Mr. Baldoni and raised her concerns contemporaneously as they arose in 2023, not in connection with some imagined power play for control of the Film in 2024.”

“The experiences of Ms. Lively and others were documented at the time they occurred starting in May of 2023. Importantly, and contrary to the entire narrative Defendants have invented, Mr. Baldoni acknowledged the complaints in writing at the time. He knew that women other than Ms. Lively also were uncomfortable and had complained about his behavior.”

The women are not named in the docs because, “The dangerous climate of threats, harassment, and intimidation fueled by the Defendants’ retaliation campaign has required Ms. Lively to alter her personal and professional life, and to take steps to protect innocent bystanders rather than exposing them to further harm. Thus, this Amended Complaint does not refer to certain witnesses by name, nor does it provide screen shots of their text messages. Importantly, however, these witnesses have given Ms. Lively permission to share the substance of their communications in this Amended Complaint as contained herein, and they will testify and produce responsive documents in the discovery process.”

The lawsuit does shed some light on the conversations and complaints made at the time.

A text from Blake to an unnamed woman in May 2023 says of Baldoni and Heath, “I was gonna invite you to set tomorrow. These people. Whoa . . . It’s like HR nuts today. The both of them. I wasn’t expecting that turn. I mean it’s been present but today I came home and cried.”

She goes on to describe Baldoni and Heath as “creeps,” stating, “Like keep your hormones to yourselves. This is not mine. I don’t want it. I don’t want you [sic] gaze or words or tongue or videos of your naked wife. Yeah. It’s shocking. Clowns.”

Following the text, the papers state Blake “reported her concerns regarding unwelcome and inappropriate behavior by Mr. Baldoni and Mr. Heath” to Sony’s Ange Gianetti.

The suit goes on to say that days later “another female cast member reported her own concerns regarding Mr. Baldoni’s unwelcome behavior to both Ms. Gianetti and one of the Film’s producers.”

The lawsuit says Baldoni “responded to the female cast member in writing, acknowledging that he was aware of her concerns, and that adjustments would be made.”

The docs claim, however, “Wayfarer took no actions to investigate this reported conduct, nor did it implement any protections at that time.”

That same female cast member allegedly told Lively she had “growing concerns about the conditions on set and she found it difficult to talk to Baldoni.” Blake responded, “I know I find it really hard to speak to him. I try to cover it with busyness but not sure that covers what’s going on.”

The docs go on, “Later, another female cast member confided to Ms. Lively that she too felt uncomfortable on set. All of this occurred, and was documented in writing, almost one year before the editing of the Film began.”

In June 2023, production shut down due to the guild strikes.

The lawsuit states that before production resumed “based on Wayfarer’s complete failure to investigate or address any of the complaints conveyed by Ms. Lively and others, Ms. Lively decided to speak up and require that Sony and Wayfarer agree to a set of protections to ensure a safe set for all of the cast and crew. Thus, in mid-November 2023, the parties agreed in writing to implement a list of protections enumerated in a contract entitled, “Protections for Return to Production.”

They also held an all hands meeting in January where “the parties discussed in detail the inappropriate conduct that Ms. Lively, her employees, and other cast and crew experienced at the hands of Mr. Baldoni and Mr. Heath.”

Blake shared a list of complaints “and after a discussion, all parties present agreed that the outlined conduct would cease.”

The lawsuit also states Wayfarer co-founder Steve Sarowitz told a third party he would “go after” Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds if they “ever cross the line.”

In the docs it says, “He declared: ‘I will protect the studio like Israel protected itself from Hamas. There were 39,000 dead bodies. There will be two dead bodies when I’m done. Minimum. Not dead, but you’re dead to me. So that kind of dead. But dead to a lot of people. If they ever get me to that point. Then I’ll make it worth their while. Because I’m gonna spend a lot of money to make sure the studio is protected.’ He made this disturbing pledge after divulging to another individual at the Film’s New York premiere that he was prepared to spend $100 million to ruin the lives of Ms. Lively and her family.”

Lively’s lawyers Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb also also shared a statement with People magazine explaining that the amended suit “added a new claim for defamation… based on the repeated false statements the defendants have made about Ms. Lively since she filed her original complaint, and adds Jed Wallace and his company as defendants."

People notes that Wallace has denied any wrongdoing and has filed a $7-million defamation suit against her.

Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman told “Extra” in a statement, “Our clients have been transparent in providing receipts, real time documents and video showing a completely different story than what has been manipulated and cherry picked to the media. Our clients have taken this matter and these issues very seriously notwithstanding the jokes made publicly by the plaintiff and her husband [Ryan Reynolds]. Her underwhelming amended complaint is filled with unsubstantial hearsay of unnamed persons who are clearly no longer willing to come forward or publicly support her claims. Since documents do not lie and people do, the upcoming depositions of those who initially supported Ms. Lively’s false claims and those who are witnesses to her own behavior will be enlightening. What is truly uncomfortable here is Ms. Lively’s lack of actual evidence.”

In December, Lively initially filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set. She also accused him of a smear campaign in a New York Times article. In return, he sued The New York Times, which denied any wrongdoing.

Lively then sued Baldoni, and he sued her back. Both parties have also denied any wrongdoing.