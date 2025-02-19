Aaron Pierre Reacts to ‘That’s Mufasa’ Spirit Tunnel Going Viral! (Exclusive)

Aaron J. Thornton for ABFF Honors

Earlier this week, “Mufasa” star Aaron Pierre was recognized with the Rising Star Award at the 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors.

“Extra” spoke with Aaron, who recently went viral for his “That’s Mufasa” spirit tunnel walk video from “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

He commented, “I feel nothing but love and joy whenever people greet me with that… It was a beautiful moment, and I’m so grateful and joyful that it resonated with people and they enjoyed the moment.”

Pierre didn’t expect his dance to break the internet, saying, “I’m very out the way, so I had people tell me what was going on, but I didn’t see it myself… It’s joy and it’s a beautiful thing. I’m grateful.”

As for being honored at the ABFF Honors, it’s a moment he’ll remember and hold dear to his heart forever.

Aaron said, “It’s a beautiful feeling… As I’ve said before, to feel seen, to feel appreciated, those are treasures that are never missed on me. Those are things that are never to be taken for granted so to be in this room with all of these wonderful artists and be part of this moment, this is something I will remember forever and I’ll be holding very dearly to my heart.”