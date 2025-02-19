‘1923’: Brandon Sklenar Says Spencer Dutton Is a ‘Different Guy’ in Season 2 (Exclusive)

Lauren Smith/Paramount+

Brandon Sklenar is dishing on the second season of the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1923," telling "Extra" what's to come for his character Spencer Dutton.

He shares that the show picks up about four months later, as Spencer is trying to find his wife Alexandra and get home to defend his family.

Sklenar dished, “You kind of meet him and he’s a different guy than when we left him. He’s spent months on a merchant ship and he’s dealing with, you know, guilt and this burning desire to redeem himself and to protect his family and find his wife. He’s got a lot on his shoulders.”

Brandon noted that the audience will see an “intense” side to Spencer, saying, “He’s just been tested so much and he just hits a breaking point and he’s like, ‘I’m not going to let anything stand in my way.’”

Of Spencer and Alexandra, he said, “Their relationship is incredibly special and sort of cosmic and it’s like an opposites attract situation and I don’t even think that they understand… It’s that unspoken thing of when you fall in love with somebody and doesn’t make any sense. I think he really sort of captured that in that relationship.”

Will we get more answers to Spencer’s connection to the Duttons of "Yellowstone"? He played coy, saying, “They might.”

Sklenar also opened up about getting to watch both Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren at work.

While he hasn’t shared any scenes with Harrison yet, Brandon raved, “I love that guy and I think he digs me. We’ve had some great conversations, and he’s just a lovely guy. When you get to know him, it makes total sense why he’s been able to do what he does. He’s a human above all else, and he kinda leads with that. He's got a lot of humanity in him.”

He said of Mirren, "It's humbling to see someone at her level who's accomplished just the insane amount she's accomplished, and just to see how she's no different than me or anybody else on the cast in terms of she's still trying to discover things and find things."

He explained further, "She still has moments where she's not sure if it's working and she needs reassurance. It's just such a beautiful thing to see, you know, even with her breadth of experience and work, she's till trying to find it and discover it and, you know, at times doesn't know what she's doing. I'm like, 'Oh, that's good, because sometimes I don't know what I'm doing either. This is great. We're on the same page.'"

Brandon also reflected on his personal journey to Hollywood stardom after moving to L.A. from Jersey when he was 19.

He admitted, “I don’t know how I did that. I just left in the middle of the night with a bunch of garbage bags full of clothes and didn’t tell anybody and just built a life in a place I didn’t know anybody and it worked. I must have had some crazy drive. I still do, but I think about it and it was such a hard move. It’s really crazy that I did that, but I’m really happy I did.”