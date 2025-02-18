Instagram

Model Winnie Harlow and NBA player Kyle Kuzma are ready to kick their relationship up a notch!

They announced their engagement on Instagram with a series of photos, with no caption necessary.

After nearly five years of dating, Kyle proposed to Winnie during a vacation in Turks & Caicos on February 13.

Kyle was able to keep his proposal plans secret without Winnie suspecting anything since it was the same weekend as Valentine’s Day.

When Winnie arrived at their chartered jet, she was met with roses, balloons, chocolate, and champagne.

She told Vogue, “I still had no idea what this was. I was just like, ‘This is so cute for Valentine’s Day. Oh, my gosh!’”

Kyle then read a poem to her, which had her thinking about a possible engagement.

She said, “For a split second in my head I thought, ‘This would be so cute if this was an engagement.’ But I’m also not the type of person who wants to guess or wants to spoil a surprise. So it just was a fleeting thought in my head.”

Winnie then realized it was a proposal when the last line of the poem read, “Will you be my wife?”

Kyle popped the question with a custom 8.5-carat ring, which he designed him! He shared, “I never really asked her what type of ring she liked or anything. I just wanted to draw a picture of what I felt resembled her — something that was elegant, but very timeless and simplistic at the same time.”

Winnie tried to call her sister first, but couldn’t reach her. She was able to reach her mom, who told her she couldn’t talk at the moment.

Minutes later, Winnie’s sister and mother walked into the couple’s villa!

The couple first started dating in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After more than a year of dating, they split but rekindled their romance five months later and have been together since.

In 2023, Kyle opened up about how they became a couple, telling GQ, “The pandemic [had] just started, and this was at the time nobody was flying in airports because it was like low-key sketchy. So, I was like, 'Alright, well, you need to fly out here private.' This was the first time we met. I really wanted to see her and the safest thing was that jet. And that's how we found love."