Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively poked fun at their “It Ends with Us” legal battle with Justin Baldoni at the “Saturday Night Live” 50th anniversary special, but not everyone loved the cameo.

A Hollywood insider tells Page Six it “was not a good look,” adding the A-list couple “should have sat this one out.”

The source explained, “It’s very plausible that Justin’s legal team will use this public outing to defend Baldoni. Justin is taking this lawsuit in all seriousness and isn’t making a public mockery out of it.”

Another insider, however, says despite being “hesitant” to attend, Blake “had a really nice time.”

The source claimed, “Blake and Ryan have no regrets about making an appearance and they’re glad they showed up because they have nothing to hide and no reason not to.”

The couple reportedly “were two of the last people to leave,” and “walked out with Paul McCartney and his wife.” Ryan was said to be happily snapping pics with crew members.

Baldnoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman told “Hot Mics with Billy Bush” of the joke, “I’m unaware of anybody, frankly, whose wife has been sexually harassed and has made jokes about that type of situation… So it surprised me.”

Ryan, acting squirmy, replied, "Great. Why... what have you heard?"

The one-liner was a sly reference to the dueling lawsuits flying between him and Blake and Baldoni.

Bethenny Frankel thought the appearance was “genius.”

She shared on TikTok, “‘SNL’ was nothing short of brilliant for having them on… It is marketing genius.”

Frankel explained, “It also, whether you like them or not, it was smart of Blake and Ryan to go. There is a conversation about it being tone-deaf because of the topic… which was also a complaint at the premiere… so that is a separate conversation, but from a marketing standpoint, it was a great idea on everyone’s part.”

Bethenny later added, “Many of you don’t like the ick of all of it, but… from a marketing standpoint, it was smart.”

In December, Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set. She also accused him of a smear campaign in a New York Times article. In return, he sued The New York Times, which denied any wrongdoing.

Lively then sued Baldoni, and he sued her back. Both parties have also denied any wrongdoing.