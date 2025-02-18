Mindy Kaling Reveals Plans to Get Back into Acting Soon! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra” was with Mindy Kaling as she cemented her spot in Hollywood history with a star on the Walk of Fame!

She reflected on the honor, saying, “I just feel so happy. I can't believe that I'm commemorated in the ground. I've just been stunned and so excited.”

While her three kids — Kit, 7, Spencer, 4, and Anne, 12 months — weren’t at the ceremony, she wants to bring them to check out the star.

“I think that I'm going to take them to come and see it,” Kaling said. “My oldest is 7, so I don't know that they know the concept of the star, so this is one of these accolades I'll have to educate them about a little bit beforehand because if I don't they'll be like, ‘Okay, who cares?’... I have to just let them know how major it is.”

Mindy also dished on hew newly announced Hulu series “Not Suitable for Work,” sharing, “This is my show about people in their early 20s moving to New York City, and that kind of first step outside when you're starting your life really as an adult. It's super funny. It's so great to be back at Hulu where ‘The Mindy Project’ was for so many years.”

She also revealed plans to get back in front of the camera in an acting role soon.