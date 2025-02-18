Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s daughter Princess Lilibet was front and center as the Duchess announced she was rebranding her business.

Markle shared on Instagram that she is changing the name of her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard to As Ever.

The new website for As Ever shows a precious pic of Meghan and Lilibet holding hands in a lush green landscape of grass and trees. Meghan wears a flowing dress, and Lilibet wears white as she walks barefoot by her mom’s side. See the pic!

Instagram

Meghan explained the rebrand in an Instagram video, saying, "Last year, I had thought, 'American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name.' It’s my neighborhood; it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area."

Markle continued, "Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business. which was huge. So, I thought about it, and I’ve been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it’s called As Ever.

"As Ever essentially means ‘as it’s always been,’ and if you’ve followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I’ve always loved cooking and crafting and gardening — this is what I do. And I haven’t been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years, but now I can, so as things are starting to trickle out there, I wanted you to hear it from me first."

She said with a smile, "Of course, there will be fruit preserves; I think we’re all clear at this point that jam is my jam. But there are so many more products that I just love, and now it's time to share them with you. So, I just can’t wait for you to see it. Thanks guys!"

Meghan added in the caption, "In two weeks, my series on @netflix launches — but there’s something else I’ve been working on. I’m thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into… This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday. I will keep sharing behind the scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch, and I can’t wait for you to get your hands on everything we’ve been creating."

The top of the As Ever website also includes the brand’s logo, featuring a palm tree and two hummingbirds. People magazine points out the symbolism behind the crest, noting the palm tree is symbolic of Santa Barbara, where Meghan lives with husband Prince Harry, Lilibet and their son Archie, 5.

Meanwhile, in his book “Spare,” Harry wrote about a hummingbird getting into the house when they returned from his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II’s, funeral.