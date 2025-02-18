“Extra” has your exclusive behind-the-scenes access exclusively from Mastercard to Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” music video. Watch as Mastercard brings you a look at the magic behind the mayhem!

Gaga explains in the video, “This video is just completely centered around dance and I probably haven't done a video like that since ‘Born This Way.’”

She also opens up about the dual characters of “Mistress of Mayhem” and “Virgin Gaga” in the video, saying, “We wanted to bring back the Mistress of Mayhem and having me face her. It is like an inner demon struggle. I have a really strong belief that the parts of you that challenge you actually make you so much stronger.”

Gaga said of choreographer Parris Goebel, “Parris and I came up with the idea that the battle of the night in… the club of my soul would be ‘dance or die.’ This tension between the dark side that makes all the bad decisions and the light side that is finding the positive and moving on.”

She also reflected on the pressure she puts on herself, saying, “I get so serious when I'm performing. That feeling of, like, wanting to make something of yourself is something that's never really gone away… This morning I cried in the car on the way here because I was like, ‘I just want to do a good job.’”

We also see how the video’s dancers, costumes, and hair and makeup helped bring the vision to life.

Watch the full music video!