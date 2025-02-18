Getty Images

“Nobody Wants This” star Justine Lupe has made it official with her longtime boyfriend Tyson Mason!

On Tuesday, Lupe tied the knot with Tyson in a courthouse wedding in Beverly Hills, her rep confirmed to People magazine.

For their special day, the couple were joined by their baby girl Ellis, 6 months, and their dog.

Lupe opted for a satin slip dress while Mason wore a black suit.

Just a week ago, Justine showed some love for Tyson on Instagram. She gushed, “SIX MONTHS in the trenches with you and boy oh boy baby you’re the prize. 🏆”

It is unknown how long Justine and Tyson have been together, but she started posting photos of him on her Instagram in August 2023.

Last year, Tyson was also Justine’s date to the HBO post-Emmys celebration.

She joked on Instagram, “The party @mysontason came to because there was a promise of no dancing. ❤️”