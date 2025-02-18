John Larroquette Teases Return of ‘Night Court’ Star Marsha Warfield for Season 3 of Reboot (Exclusive)

Getty Images

TV legend John Larroquette is still up to the same antics on Season 3 of the “Night Court” reboot, 40 years and four Emmys after the original debuted in the 1980s.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi caught up with the star, who dished on his character Dan Fielding. “He still thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room, so there's humor involved with that.”

Mona noted, “There's still a lot of physical comedy involved,” but Larroquette insisted, “Not as much physical comedy because it's one of the reasons I was very reluctant to do this to begin with because I can't do what I could do when I was 34 years old.”

As for the secret to the reboot’s success, John credited co-star Melissa Rauch who plays judge Abby Stone, the daughter of original series lead Harry Stone.

He said of the “Big Bang Theory” alum, “She's wonderful in this.”

John also talked guest stars, teasing, "Marsha Warfield [is] coming back in her original role as Roz." Warfield played bailiff Roz Russell from 1986 to 1992.