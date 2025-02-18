First Look at Kenan Thompson as a ‘Celebrity Substitute’ — Watch Now!

Danielle Perelman & Sophie Szwartz

Check out a teaser clip of Kenan Thompson’s appearance on “Celebrity Substitute.”

The series, hosted by Julian Shapiro-Barnum, features celebrity guests who “substitute teach” their famous skills to a public elementary school class.

Each episode also helps support teachers and students by fulfilling the school’s Amazon Wish List.

Previous episodes feature big names like Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh.