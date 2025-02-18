Television February 18, 2025
First Look at Kenan Thompson as a ‘Celebrity Substitute’ — Watch Now!
Check out a teaser clip of Kenan Thompson’s appearance on “Celebrity Substitute.”
The series, hosted by Julian Shapiro-Barnum, features celebrity guests who “substitute teach” their famous skills to a public elementary school class.
Each episode also helps support teachers and students by fulfilling the school’s Amazon Wish List.
Previous episodes feature big names like Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh.
Kenan's "Celebrity Substitute" episode hits YouTube at 10 a.m. on February 19.