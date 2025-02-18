Getty Images

A$AP Rocky was found not guilty on all counts by a jury in his felony assault trial on Tuesday afternoon.

Rocky was facing two felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, related to an incident in which he was accused of pulling a gun and firing toward former childhood friend Terell Ephron, aka A$AP Relli.

Jurors took three hours to deliberate before returning a unanimous decision. The jury was composed of seven women and five men.

Rocky arrived to the courthouse with a swarm of photographers capturing his every move. Though some photogs were trying to talk to him, he kept his eyes straight ahead.

Once inside, Rocky's mother, Renee Black, and sister, Erika B. Mayers, were spotted in the front row of the galley.

Rocky’s girlfriend Rihanna snuck through the back and was also present for the verdict.

After hearing the not guilty verdict, Rocky immediately jumped into Rihanna's arms!

Rocky thanked the jurors after they were excused, saying, "Thank y'all for saving my life. Thank y'all for making the right decision."

A$AP Rocky had Rihanna by his side outside court as his attorney Joe Tacopina addressed the media following the not guilty verdict.

Tacopina said they turned down the plea deal because Rocky was innocent and called the case from A$AP Relli “extortion.”

Rihanna had been present in court on several occasions, including on Friday to hear the prosecution’s rebuttal.

Her name was brought up several times until the judge stepped in and reprimanded Deputy District Attorney John Lewin.

The day before, RiRi brought their two sons, Riot and RZA, to the courtroom, keeping them engaged for a short time with the book “The Little Mermaid” during the proceedings.

Rihanna was seen leaving the courthouse with her boys during a break, with cameras following her every move. She later returned to the courtroom without their children.

Last week, Rocky declined to take the stand.