“90 Day Fiancé” star Jasmine Pineda is confirming she is pregnant!

Pineda is expecting her third child, her first with actor boyfriend Matt Branistareanu.

Jasmine shared the "special" news in a video message on Instagram.

She said, "I am so happy and excited and I cannot wait to meet my beautiful baby."

Last month, fans began speculating that Pineda was pregnant, claiming that she was “showing.”

Matt was seen for the first time on a Facetime call on Monday night’s episode of “90 Day: The Last Resort.” Jasmine and Matthew reportedly met at a gym.

Last year, Jasmine and her estranged husband Gino Palazzolo starred on the second season of “90 Day: The Last Resort,” working on their relationship issues at a rigorous boot camp with therapists and counselors in Arizona.