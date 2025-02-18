Celebrity News February 18, 2025
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Jasmine Pineda Expecting Baby #3
“90 Day Fiancé” star Jasmine Pineda is confirming she is pregnant!
Pineda is expecting her third child, her first with actor boyfriend Matt Branistareanu.
Jasmine shared the "special" news in a video message on Instagram.
She said, "I am so happy and excited and I cannot wait to meet my beautiful baby."
Last month, fans began speculating that Pineda was pregnant, claiming that she was “showing.”
Matt was seen for the first time on a Facetime call on Monday night’s episode of “90 Day: The Last Resort.” Jasmine and Matthew reportedly met at a gym.
Last year, Jasmine and her estranged husband Gino Palazzolo starred on the second season of “90 Day: The Last Resort,” working on their relationship issues at a rigorous boot camp with therapists and counselors in Arizona.
Pineda is the mother of sons Juance and JC. She was introduced to the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise as a single mom.