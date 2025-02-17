Getty Images

Singer Shakira has been hospitalized with abdominal issues.

On Saturday, Shakira took to Instagram that the hospitalization forced her to cancel her tour stop in Peru.

She wrote, “I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalized. My doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening,” Shakira went on. “I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I’ve been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru.”

Shakira wrote that she hopes that she will be well enough to perform at her concert on Monday.

As for the canceled concert, she noted that her team is “already working on a new date to communicate to you.”

Shakira ended her message, writing, “Thank you all for your understanding, I love you all.”

Shakira’s hospitalization comes just days after kicking off her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour, her first in seven years.

Earlier this month, Shakira made an appearance at the Grammys in Los Angeles, where she opened up about her show.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Shakira, who said, “This one is the biggest one of my career. It's a really big, elaborate production. I've been working on this show for 10 months… It's a stadium tour.”