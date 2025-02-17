“Duck Dynasty” alum Sadie Robertson is having another baby!

Days ago, Robertson announced that she was expecting her third child with husband Christian Huff.

Along with a pic of them with a sonogram, she wrote on Instagram, “Our hearts are so full 🥹. Another little love joining the Huff family 🤍.”

The pics also included their daughters Honey James, 3, and Haven Belle, 20 months.

In 2023, Sadie opened up about how her second pregnancy affected her views on body image.

During an appearance on Taylor Lautner and his wife Taylor’s podcast “The Squeeze,” Robertson shared, “I remember it shaped a lot of body image things for me because your body takes on a whole new meaning. All of the sudden, every part of your body is used for the purpose of another life, so it just takes the focus off of you and puts it onto something so much greater and that shifts so much of who you are.”

As for how her first pregnancy prepared her for the second one, she said, “It grows your capacity and your strength and your confidence. It made me a lot less shallow. No longer is my stomach trying to look the flattest or the most fit. Now, it’s like, ‘Oh, wow, as it grows I’m creating life inside of me.”