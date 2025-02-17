Robert Pattinson on Dad Life, His Diaper Skills & ‘Batman Part II’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Robert Pattinson suited up for the London premiere of “Mickey 17," where he spoke to "Extra" about the new movie, fatherhood and what in store next for Batman!

Last year, Rob welcomed a daughter with Suki Waterhouse.

He said of their little girl, “I hate boasting about it, but my daughter’s been, like, the most incredible sleeper since birth.”

As for his diaper skills, Pattinson commented, "I'm an expert, like, the stealth nappy when the baby doesn't even know they've had their nappy changed."

Rob and Suki haven't made plans for their little one's first birthday just yet. Rob remarked, "I didn't think about that. That is another thing I have to do."

Since he’s now a dad, Robert would also love to do a movie geared toward kids. He said, “I’m always kinda open to anything. Whatever takes my interest is always so shocking to me. I’m like, ‘We'll just see what’s coming.’”

What is coming is the "The Batman Part II," and Rob revealed, "I know what it’s about now. Matt [Reeves] is a very careful writer, but I finally now know what it’s about, and it’s very cool. I’m very excited.”

Pattinson is always up for a challenge with projects, like with “Mickey 17,” which has him playing 17 different versions of a character!

He said, “I just heard that Bong Joon-ho was doing a movie and it was entirely in English. I was like, ‘I want to do it. I don’t even care what it is,’ and so I’d already kind of agreed before I’d even seen it. I read the script and I was like, ‘Oh, this is kind of impossible...’ but it was fun. It felt like a worthy challenge.”