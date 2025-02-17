Celebrity News February 17, 2025
Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Fuel Dating Rumors with Valentine’s Day Sighting
Six months after filing for divorce from Offset, it looks like Cardi B has moved on from the relationship!
Cardi B is fueling rumors that she’s dating NFL player Stefon Diggs after they were spotted together on Valentine’s Day.
In a video obtained by TMZ, Stefon and Cardi were seen arriving at a hotel in Miami early Saturday.
Cardi was seen wearing a revealing red dress to celebrate Valentine’s Day, while Stefon matched in a red jacket and cap.
Last week, the two were seen together at a nightclub in New York City.
Cardi B and Offset have been on-again, off-again for years. While pregnant with their third child, she filed for divorce in August, requesting primary custody of their kids Kulture and Wave.
As for what led to their split, a source told Page Six, “They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else. This is something she wants to do.”