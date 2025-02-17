Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Fuel Dating Rumors with Valentine’s Day Sighting

Getty Images

Six months after filing for divorce from Offset, it looks like Cardi B has moved on from the relationship!

Cardi B is fueling rumors that she’s dating NFL player Stefon Diggs after they were spotted together on Valentine’s Day.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Stefon and Cardi were seen arriving at a hotel in Miami early Saturday.

Cardi was seen wearing a revealing red dress to celebrate Valentine’s Day, while Stefon matched in a red jacket and cap.

Last week, the two were seen together at a nightclub in New York City.

Cardi B and Offset have been on-again, off-again for years. While pregnant with their third child, she filed for divorce in August, requesting primary custody of their kids Kulture and Wave.