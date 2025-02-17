Getty Images

What does Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s “It Ends with Us” co-star Brandon Sklenar think of all their legal drama?

During an appearance on “CBS This Morning,” Sklenar revealed that he’s not taking sides.

When asked if he is Team Blake or Team Justin, Sklenar answered with a smile on his face, “I’m Team ‘It Ends with Us.’”

Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and Baldoni countered with a $400M defamation lawsuit. They are scheduled for a March 2026 trial.

In all seriousness, Sklenar noted, “I just want people to remember why we made the movie in the first place and what it stands for, just keeping the focus on that.”

He elaborated, “That movie meant so much to me. I have someone very, very close to me in my life who’s gone through what Lily’s going through for a long time and I’ve been on the front lines helping her navigate that space, so that movie meant a lot to me, and it means a lot to her, this person in my life.”

“Me doing that film gave her the strength to change her life," Brandon said. "It means a lot to me. It’s unfortunate that things get taken away from what the ethos of that thing is, and it gets convoluted."

In December, Brandon expressed his support of Blake after she filed a complaint against Justin. Urging people to read the complaint, he wrote on Instagram, “FOR THE LOVE OF GOD READ THIS.”

Months ago, Sklenar shared his strong feelings about the drama surrounding “It Ends with Us.”

He wrote on Instagram, “Colleen and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves. Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about. It is in fact the opposite of the point.”

At the time, there were rumors that Blake and Justin were in a feud.

Brandon went on, “What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film. It’s been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online.”

He insisted that all involved were “aware of the responsibility we had in making this.”

The actor went on, “A responsibility to all women who have experienced generational trauma — domestic abuse — or struggle with looking in the mirror and loving who they see.”

He called the film a “harsh reality check for the men who need to get their sh*t together and take responsibility for themselves and their actions.”