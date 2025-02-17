On Sunday, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds stepped out for a surprise appearance at “SNL50,” but they also showed up for Chris Rock’s 60th birthday the night before.

At the star-studded party, Blake and Ryan hung out with Chevy Chase, who shared a photo on his Instagram.

Along with posting a carousel of photos, Chase wrote, “Jay and I went The Crane Club downtown to join the celebrations for @chrisrock 's 60th Birthday, hosted by @guyoseary . So much talent! Such funny and nice guys! Made me miss my dear friend, Richard Pryor. He should’ve been there.”

Chase also included photos of himself with Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Martin Short, Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Steven Spielberg, Paul Rudd and Bill Murray.

On Sunday, “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Chevy on the red carpet at “SNL50: The Anniversary Special,” where he joked about the secret to the show’s success. The Season 1 star quipped, “Me!”

At the special, Reynolds made a subtle joke about Lively’s legal drama with her “It Ends with Us” co-star Justin Baldoni.

Ryan and Blake took their seats in the audience and wound up being called on to ask a question of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler during a brief Q&A segment.

When called on, Ryan stood and the ladies asked, "How's it going?"

Ryan, acting squirmy, replied, "Great. Why... what have you heard?"

The one-liner was a sly reference to the dueling lawsuits flying between him and Blake and Baldoni.