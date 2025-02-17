Getty Images

Last week, Tom Cruise, 62, and Ana de Armas, 36, had everyone talking after they were spotted grabbing dinner together in London, in photos posted by DailyMail.com.

While many wondered if it was a romantic date, it looks like it was a business gathering!

A source told People magazine that the two stars, who were joined by their agents, were “discussing potential collaborations down the line.”

The insider insisted that they “have no romantic connections” and are “just friends.”

Days later, Ana was seen walking with her boyfriend Manuel Anido Cuesta in Madrid, squashing all the rumors of a Cruise romance!

In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, Ana was seen linking arms with Manuel, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Ana and Manuel have been linked since November, when they were spotted kissing after a dinner date.

De Armas recently praised Cruise for his stunts while promoting her movie “Ghosted.”