Celebrity News February 16, 2025
Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Appear on 'SNL50," Subtly Joke About Lawsuit
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were surprise attendees of Sunday's "SNL50," walking the red carpet and even doing a bit during the show that subtly spoofed their legal woes with Justin Baldoni.
After wowing on the red carpet — Blake in a silvery stunner of a Tamara Ralph gown, Ryan all tuxed out — the couple took their seats in the audience and wound up being called on to ask a question of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler during a brief Q&A segment.
When called on, Ryan stood and the ladies asked, "How's it going?"
Ryan, acting squirmy, replied, "Great. Why... what have you heard?"
The one-liner was a sly reference to the dueling lawsuits flying between him and Blake and Blake's co-star/director on "It Ends with Us," Justin Baldoni.