Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Appear on 'SNL50," Subtly Joke About Lawsuit

Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were surprise attendees of Sunday's "SNL50," walking the red carpet and even doing a bit during the show that subtly spoofed their legal woes with Justin Baldoni.

After wowing on the red carpet — Blake in a silvery stunner of a Tamara Ralph gown, Ryan all tuxed out — the couple took their seats in the audience and wound up being called on to ask a question of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler during a brief Q&A segment.

When called on, Ryan stood and the ladies asked, "How's it going?"

Ryan, acting squirmy, replied, "Great. Why... what have you heard?"