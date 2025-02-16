Jack Nicholson Surprises 'SNL50' to Intro Heartfelt Adam Sandler Ballad

NBC

Icon Jack Nicholson pulled focus on "SNL50" even in a sea of A-listers by making a surprise appearance to introduce his buddy Adam Sandler.

Nicholson, who is 87, was last seen in a movie in 2010's "How Do You Know." He has not made an on-camera appearance in years, but made an exception to warmly introduce Sandler, 58.

One of Sandler's most famous contributions to "SNL" history was his "Chanukah Song." On Sunday, he sang a new composition entitled "50 Years."

The song first joked about all the pitfalls of the show's decades on the air, including "the cast looking straight at the cue cards" at producer Lorne Michaels not laughing at sketches "he obviously hated," and "finding out your favorite musician's anti-Semitic."

He then segued into name-checking a variety of the show's MVPs, which caused the satirical song to take an emotional turn.

Cast members cited in the song included the entire first-season cast, Eddie Murphy, Will Forte, Jan Hooks, Gilda Radner, Victoria Jackson, Michael Che, Melanie Hutsell, Michael McKean, Billy Crystal, Dennis Miller, Phil Hartman, Rachel Dratch, Kristen Wiig, Cheri Oteri, Colin Quinn, Tim Kazurinsky, Ellen Cleghorne, Fred Armisen, plus many behind-the-scenes figures and, of course, Michaels himself.