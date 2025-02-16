Aubrey Plaza Makes 1st Appearance Since Husband's Death on 'SNL50'

NBC

Aubrey Plaza surprised fans on "SNL50" Sunday night, making an unannounced first public appearance since her husband took his own life.

Plaza, 40, appeared briefly to introduce Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard, who were on hand to perform a cover of "Nothing Compares 2 U."

Plaza looked somber, but was upbeat.

Her husband and creative partner Jeff Baena died by suicide on January 3 at 47.

Days later, Aubrey said in a statement, “This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

She decided against presenting at the Golden Globes, where Jeff was mentioned in “The Brutalist” director Brady Corbet’s acceptance speech after he won Best Director at the star-studded ceremony.

Brady wrapped his winning speech by saying, “Tonight my heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff’s family.”

Plaza and Baena had been a couple since 2011, but she kept their relationship out of the public eye.