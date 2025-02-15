Celebrity News February 15, 2025
Mauricio Umansky Breaks a Bone in Skiing Accident
Mauricio Umansky took a hard spill while skiing in Colorado, but he wants his fans to know he's on the road to recovery.
The 54-year-old real estate broker, who is separated from his wife Kyle Richards, 56, posted a sad-faced selfie on Instagram Friday, announcing, "I feel so blessed to be taken care of by such amazing humans. Ski patrol, Pa[r]amedics, Aspen Hospital you're all the best."
He then delivered the diagnosis: "Broken Clavicle."
The clavicle, or collarbone, is an S-shaped bone between your sternum and your shoulder. It's super prone to fracture.
In a photo of his X-ray, Mauricio noted, "Let's get this surgery done so I can heal. Play hard sometimes you get hurt but the care here has been incredible."
He also posted video of the ski patrol whisking him off the snowy slopes.
TMZ reports Mauricio has been in Aspen a lot lately. It's where he was spotted kissing Klaudia K, a model, but also where he was recently seen with friendly ex Kyle.