Mauricio Umansky Breaks a Bone in Skiing Accident

Mauricio Umansky took a hard spill while skiing in Colorado, but he wants his fans to know he's on the road to recovery.

The 54-year-old real estate broker, who is separated from his wife Kyle Richards, 56, posted a sad-faced selfie on Instagram Friday, announcing, "I feel so blessed to be taken care of by such amazing humans. Ski patrol, Pa[r]amedics, Aspen Hospital you're all the best."

He then delivered the diagnosis: "Broken Clavicle."

The clavicle, or collarbone, is an S-shaped bone between your sternum and your shoulder. It's super prone to fracture.

In a photo of his X-ray, Mauricio noted, "Let's get this surgery done so I can heal. Play hard sometimes you get hurt but the care here has been incredible."

He also posted video of the ski patrol whisking him off the snowy slopes.