Teddi Mellencamp’s estranged husband Edwin Arroyave is updating fans on how she is doing after a grueling brain surgery.

He wrote on Instagram Stories, “So many people asking for updates. All I will say right now is surgery went well. That said, I’ve never seen @teddimellencamp in so much pain. She’s finally getting some needed rest. I know she is so grateful for the outpouring of love.”

On February 12, Teddi announced that doctors found “multiple tumors” on her brain, and that she would be undergoing surgery to remove two, and the “remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation.”

Mellencamp was prompted to seek medical care after “dealing with severe and debilitating headaches” for weeks. The pain became so unbearable she had to be hospitalized. After a CT scan and MRI, doctors discovered the tumors.

Teddi, who is the daughter of John Mellencamp and Victoria Granucci, also shared, “I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health. Thank you to everybody who has reached out, and to everyone who has supported me along this journey.”

Teddi also posted a pic of herself in the hospital and a video of her getting hair shaved off before the surgery.

Just days ago, Mellencamp showed no signs of trouble, attending Madden Bowl in New Orleans to celebrate the Super Bowl LIX weekend.

After the announcement, Edwin visited Teddi in the hospital and shared a prayer for her on Instagram, “Lord, I lift up @teddimellencamp to You. You are the Great Healer, and I ask for Your healing touch upon her body. Restore her strength, renew her spirit, and let her feel Your comforting presence. Grant her peace, hope, and full recovery. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”

Over the years, Teddi has been open about her battle with melanoma, sharing every step of her journey to bring awareness.

A year ago, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Teddi, who had revealed that her melanoma had returned.

She said, “This most recent one, when they checked it, they did a little biopsy, it came back. I had the wide excision surgery again and then the margins weren’t clear.”

At the time, she was shocked to be “turned down for life insurance.”