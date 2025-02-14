Getty Images

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are opening up about their love story and new music collab in Interview magazine.

This is the couple’s first joint interview, and they weren’t shy over gushing over each other as they revealed the secret to their relationship is they balance each other out.

Gomez explained, “I’m more of an introvert that can be an extrovert, but the obligation has to be there. So it’s nice to have someone who balances that out and gets me out of the house.”

Blanco added, “But it’s so good because I get her out, and she calms me down when I need it. She’s the first person that I’ve been with where I’m like, ‘I don’t even give a f**k what’s going on. I could sit in this bed with you for 72 hours and feel like I didn’t miss anything.’ She’s like my f**king heroin and Xanax combined. Whenever I’m feeling anything but perfect, she knows the exact thing to say. I’m so pissed that it took this long. It’s like, ‘How did we not figure this out sooner?’ I’m 36 years old.

Selena insisted, “Timing is everything.”

Instagram

Benny recalled before they got together he decided to “focus all my energy on being a grownup and being with the right person.”

“Now I worship the ground she walks on and I feel like she’s the same way to me,” he said. “There’s no ego between us. She’s praying for me to win and I’m praying for her to win. And I wake up in the morning — I know she does the same thing — and I’m like, ‘How can I make her life better?’ Holding her isn’t close enough. I want to be inside of her whole body. I just feel a thing for her that I can’t even explain. I’m so sappy.”

She replied, “It’s very romantic,” and he told her, “I just smile all day.”

Benny teased, “I’m so scared she’s just going to wake up and be like, ‘What? No.’”

Selena insisted, “You’re stuck with me.”

They also shared their best relationship advice. Selena said, “I don’t think that I have life figured out in any way. My perspective on it, in a simplistic way, is that I actually feel valued. I feel seen. I feel respected. And I think that’s all I’ve ever really wanted. I’ve kind of been alone in the world. I was alone for five years before we got together, and I think that really helped me appreciate someone like Ben. He gets so weirded out by me saying this, but genuinely, 10 years ago, I wasn’t in a space in my life where I could have accepted the kind of patience, the kind of unconditional love that he gives me.”

Benny kept it simple, “Happy wife, happy life. Shut the f**k up and listen to your partner,” but then added, “I think in general, men are not listening to their partner enough. And treat people the way you want to be treated. Find your best friend and don’t settle. That’s my best friend right there.”

They also dished on his surprise proposal, but said they will save the details for their kids.

Blanco did share, “It was the sickest surprise that she had no idea about and it couldn’t have come at a better time because I was starting to f**k up. The thing that makes me so crazy is, you’re getting engaged, and right before, they’re like, ‘Show me how good of a liar you are. Sneak around and try to do this perfect thing without me knowing.’ At the end, she was starting to get upset because she was like, ‘Why aren’t you coming home tonight?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I’m just at my friends.’ I almost did it early. But I nailed it, I think.”

He tried to get her the perfect engagement ring, but says ultimately it was too big. “It used to have huge baguettes on the side and then she was like, ‘I don’t want something that big.’… now I have extra baguettes and we’re going to make earrings for her. She basically has three wedding rings.”

They also dished on their album “I Said I Love You First.” The name is inspired by Selena being the first to say “I love you” in their relationship.

Blanco said that they were willing to walk away from the project if working together caused any issues.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star added, “I definitely didn’t feel any sort of pressure. I was maybe just nervous with jitters in the beginning, and then slowly but surely it was happening and it sort of fell into place with a lot of hard work and love.”

The music producer also praised her singing, saying, “And every time she’s singing, I feel it so deep. Whether she wrote the song or not, it doesn’t matter. She could sing the phone book and convince me that it’s a depressing song. The thing that Selena does that not a lot of artists do is she’s never afraid to tell the truth, even if it might not be the most popular thing. Sometimes she’s sad, sometimes she hasn’t figured out love, but she always says it in the realest way that so many people can connect with. So many pop stars are unattainable, but somehow she’s the largest person in the room and makes each person feel like she’s exactly like them.”

They also just dropped their first song, “Scared of Loving You.” Listen!