Instagram

“Love Is Blind” is back for Season 8, this time taking the dating experiment to Minneapolis with a new batch of singles hoping to fall in love and get engaged… sight unseen!

Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about the hit series and why they think the relationship experiment works.

Vanessa gushed, "We're so happy to have this opportunity to work together on a show that really, I think, celebrates love and the journey of getting there for being loved for who you are as a person, and that's such a beautiful sentiment that we'd love to see the world come back to."

Nick said of the couples, “They are connecting on an emotional level first, right?... And that foundation, when you introduce all the other things, when you introduce friends and family, and you introduce the real world and your job and all the other pressures of life, that foundation that they've established, I think, is the strength that they need to kind of get them through all that."

He went on, “I think that's why we've had 13 marriages in seven seasons because there's a true, real organic foundation that you're almost forced to establish.”

Vanessa revealed she likes to reach out to the couples to offer support before the episodes air, explaining, "I just say, 'This is about to get very real and the world is gonna follow your story, and they're gonna get to know you, and they're gonna have an opinion. You have to know your truth. You have to know the reason that you are at this point of your relationship.'"

Nick chimed in, "We have to remember, these are real people with real lives, and these are real marriages and real relationships and real families."

Nick and Vanessa are celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary this summer, and they also dished on their keys to a lasting love.

The couple has two dates on a regular basis, Nick quipped “Happy Hump Day,” and Vanessa added of their date to catch up, “And then Calendar Dump Day.”

Lachey expanded on what it takes to have a good relationship, saying, “No one’s got it figured out, including us. I think communication is key. I think everyone would agree if you can communicate effectively you can nip a lot of these problems in the bud before they escalate to something bigger.”

Vanessa added, “Don’t assume they know what is going on.”

Nick continued, “I think trust is huge in any relationship," and Vanessa interjected, “Don’t bring the old baggage into the new relationship.”

Lachey concluded, “Lastly, I think it's respect. As long as you can respect one another and you maintain that respect for one another, you can work through things with an open mind and a clear head.”

Vanessa added, “We also translate that with how you speak to each other, how you address each, other how you support each other. Everything else trickles down, because there is also sprinkling in some sexy time and sprinkling in some love language.”