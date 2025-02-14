Lily Allen Opens Up About Seeking Treatment After David Harbour Split

Getty Images

Lily Allen, 39, is getting the help she needs after going through a tough time.

Earlier this month, sources revealed to People magazine that Allen and husband David Harbour had split after four years of marriage. Now, Lily is opening up about her recent stay in a treatment center.

In the latest episode of her “Miss Me?” podcast, she said, “I just feel very grateful to have been given the time and the space that I needed… I went into a sort of treatment center for a few weeks, which was great. I did lots of group therapy and some individual therapy and I just, I needed some time and space away from everything.”

Getty

She continued, “I did a lot of shadow work, lots of work about by inner child stuff… It was not easy by any stretch, and it is a journey. It is a lifelong journey of healing. It is not a quick fix. I’ve started meditating. I meditate every day now, at least two or three times a day. That is really helping me.”

Lily said the breathwork has her living in the present “rather than thinking about the past too much or worrying about the future too much.”

She also changed up her medication, saying an antidepressant she was on “really did not work for me.”

Allen explained, “I’ve had to come off of that medication and start a new one, and that was a big part of where things became really unmanageable for me… I think I’m on the right track.”

She insisted, “It wasn’t just the pills; there were other things going on, too.”

Lily shares daughters Ethel, 13, and Marnie, 12, with ex-husband Sam Cooper, and opened up about leaving her girls for a few weeks.

She said, “People think that I hate my children. I really don’t. I absolutely adore my children and I’m in a situation now where I really have to be my strongest self for them. And I felt like it was getting harder and harder for me to be able to show up for them in the way that they need me to.”

Allen continued, “It was a really big decision to have to leave them for a few weeks to go and focus on myself, but ultimately, it was for them. Yes, it’s for me, but it’s for them so that I can get us through this bit. I needed some help to be able to do that.”

She went on, “I don’t want them to ever feel like they have to prop me up. None of this is their fault, and it is my job to support them and make them feel safe and secure. I just don’t think I was able to do that because of the sort of emotional turmoil that I was in at the time. But I do feel like I am now. I‘m not saying I’m 100% there and I’m not saying that I’m getting it 100 percent right or ever will but I’m definitely in a stronger place.”