Kate Hudson on Why Valentine’s Day Is Special for Her & Danny Fujikawa (Exclusive)

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

Kate Hudson was a golden goddess in Cavalli at the L.A. premiere of her new series “Running Point,” in which she plays a female pro basketball team owner in a story loosely based on the Lakers’ Jeanie Buss.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Hudson, who opened up about the significance of Valentine’s Day in her relationship with Danny Fujikawa.

She shared, “I love Valentine’s Day. We kind of met around this time eight years ago now, so it’s like, ‘Wow, we’ve been together eight years.’ It’s gone really fast and my parents’ anniversary is Valentine’s Day.”

As for what her plans are for Valentine’s Day, Hudson played coy, saying, “I don’t know.”

Kate gave an update on their daughter Rani, saying, “She’s getting older, she knows what she wants. She makes sure we know that. She is a fashion [girl]. It is all clothes. She’s very Libra. It’s about how everything looks… She’s very aesthetic, she’s very romantic in her energy, and she’s really goofy.”

Hudson also reflected on the recent L.A. fires, which destroyed parts of the city, especially in Pacific Palisades and Altadena. She commented, “We’re all in it. For us, like people from the Palisades, we’re just in this bubble together, just trying to figure out how to support each other. And those of us whose houses survived, we’re still very much in it with our friends and neighbors. It’s a lot.”

Turning to the show, she spoke about her character Isla Gordon, who is imperfect and seeks the validation of her siblings — something Kate can relate to!

Talking directly to the cameras, Kate gave a shout-out to her brothers, saying, “Oliver and Wyatt, still need your validation, still looking for it.”

Showing love for series writers Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen, Kate said, “I’m so happy with the way it turned out… We had the best team. We worked really hard on it, and we had so much fun doing it.”