Justin Theroux Plays Coy About Wedding Date with Nicole Brydon Bloom (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Justin Theroux talked to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour as he hit the red carpet in L.A. for his new Netflix series “Running Point.”

He recently got engaged to Nicole Brydon Bloom and Terri told him, “Congratulations she's gorgeous. He gushed, “Stunner.”

Terri went on, “Seems like a sweetheart.” Theroux replied, “On the inside and out, she’s amazing.”

So, do they have a wedding date set? Playing coy, he smiled, “Um, no... Oh, no comment.”

Justin did reveal they don’t have Valentine’s Day plans just yet, saying, “I mean, we're gonna here on Valentine's Eve, and tomorrow we haven't really made a plan. We're in town, so I gotta throw a reservation in somewhere. I should probably do that now actually, might be tougher tables to get."

Turning to the show, Terri raved over how funny and edgy it is! “Running Point” is about the L.A. Waves, a family-owned basketball team run by oldest sibling Cam Gordon (Theroux). Cam, however, finds himself in hot water and unexpectedly hands over the team to his sister Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson).

Justin said of the humor, “It's a testament, obviously, to the incredible, very funny writing and writers on the show — obviously, Mindy [Kaling] and Ike [Barinholtz] and everybody.” He went on, “Even I was sort of shocked. I thought it was presenting as one thing, and then it gets a little edgier and a little edgier and it just kind of goes there a couple of times. It's teetering on the R-rated, which I always love.”

Theroux opened up about Cam, saying, “We all know someone that we hate like this, and it's that person who is just way too confident for their intelligence level. Like when people are just too confident and you're like, ‘You're not bright enough to be that confident.’ I should have based it on every guy I've ever met like that.”

Terri tried to find out if there was a specific person he based the character on, and he said, “I had no point of reference. I don't know every horrible addict that you've ever met.”

He also talked about working with Kate Hudson, saying, “She's hilarious… I've known her forever and someone just asked me, ‘Have you guys ever worked together?’ and I was like, ‘You know what? We haven't.’ Now we have.”