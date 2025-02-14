CBS

Jay-Z just got a major legal win!

The sexual assault lawsuit in which Jay-Z was accused of raping a 13-year-old with Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2000 has been dismissed.

The filing for voluntary dismissal with prejudice was submitted by the accuser’s lawyers Tony Buzbee and Antigone Curis in New York on Friday.

Jay-Z called the dismissal “a victory” in a statement posted to Roc Nation's X account, saying, “The frivolous, fictitious, and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed.”

He continued, “This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions. The system has failed. The court must protect victims, OF COURSE, while with the same ethical responsibility, the courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence. May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally.”

In a statement to “Extra,” Jay-Z’s lawyer Alex Spiro said, “The false case against Jay-Z, that never should have been brought, has been dismissed with prejudice. By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can — he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid 1 red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name.”

Last year, Spiro succeeded in attaining a dismissal of Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter charge relating to the “Rust” shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The judge dismissed Baldwin’s case due to prejudice.

Buzee represents dozens of clients in civil cases accusing Combs of rape, battery, abuse, and more, which the rap mogul has vehemently denied.

Earlier this month, Jay-Z’s legal team withdrew a complaint against Buzee, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Jane Doe.

In a letter to Judge Analisa Torres obtained by Deadline, his legal team stated, “We write on behalf of Defendant Shawn Carter to respectfully request that Mr. Carter’s Motion for Sanctions pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 11 be withdrawn at this time, without prejudice. We have discussed this matter with counsel for Plaintiff who consents to this submission and agrees the withdrawal is without prejudice.”

In December, Jay-Z vehemently denied allegations that he raped the teenage girl with Combs.

Later that month, Spiro brought up inconsistencies in the accuser’s story at a presentation at Roc Nation.

After playing an NBC News interview with the accuser, he examined the woman’s timeline of what happened, saying, “It doesn’t check out. This never happened.”

Spiro added, “[Diddy and Jay-Z] had to leave Radio City, they had to go to the commercial establishments [where they were photographed following the award show]… and get back to the [aforementioned] white house before she has to leave at 12:30 a.m. [to give her enough time to get to a gas station and call her father]. None of this can work.”

Calling out Buzbee, Spiro said, “You all saw that video of her being interviewed in that shadowy room. She’s talking about her issues, her head trauma. She’s been through a lot in her life. Who took advantage of this? Why are we here? Why is this story even created? I’ll tell you… This lawyer took advantage of this. That’s what’s going on here.”