Geneviève Page, French Acting Legend Seen in 'Belle de Jour,' Dies at 97

Getty Images

Geneviève Page, a legend of the French cinema with a 60-year career, died Friday in Paris, THR reports. She was 97.

Page, born into aristocracy and the goddaughter of Christian Dior, played piano as a child and took to the stage in 1943.

She made her first film in 1951, "Pas de pitié pour les femmes." Working in the U.K., Italy, and occasionally the U.S. as well as her native France, she appeared in such varied works as "Fanfan la Tulipe" (1952), "Foreign Intrigue" (1956), and the star-studded "El Cid" (1961).

Acting opposite Catherine Deneuve in director Luis Buñuel's classic "Belle de Jour" (1967), Page plays a madam who kisses the blonde icon in a controversial scene.

She again acted opposite Deneuve in "Mayerling" (1968), and in 1970 took on her most famous English-language role, that of a sexy villain who attempts to seduce the world's most famous detective in director Billy Wilder's "The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes" (1970).

One of her later performances arrived in the Robert Altman comedy "Beyond Therapy" (1987).

Page continued working on the stage until 1998 and in films until 2003.