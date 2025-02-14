A Valentine’s Day Guide to All Things Romantic in Vegas!

From a romantic gondola ride down the Grand Canal Shoppes to a 36-foot Instagram-worthy “LOVE” installation at the Palazzo, Vegas is the place for romance all month long!

Looking to pop the question? Dinner and the view from Top of the World inside the STRAT will help set the scene. Take your relationship to new heights with a Maverick Helicopters flight above the Strip, or book a VIP sunset package on the High Roller at the Linq Promenade.

For decades, Hollywood stars have flocked to Vegas to tie the knot, including Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, who recently returned to the Chapel of the Bells to reminisce on their 1996 wedding.