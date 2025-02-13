On Thursday, Rihanna braved the rain to support A$AP Rocky at his assault trial.

Rihanna was spotted with their two sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 1, as they made their way to the courthouse with multiple umbrellas shielding them from the rain.

Once they were inside the courtroom, Rihanna kept the boys engaged and quiet with a "The Little Mermaid" book as the proceedings were happening.

Today, RiRi will be hearing the closing arguments in the case, in which Rocky pleaded not guilty to two felonies charged related to an incident in which he allegedly pulled a gun and fired toward former childhood friend Terell Ephron aka A$AP Relli. If convicted, he faces up to 24 years behind bars.

Earlier this week, A$AP told the judge that he was waiving his right to testify.

When a judge asked him if he knew what was at stake if he opted not to take the stand, the rapper said, “I do, in fact.”

The judge emphasized, “It's totally your decision to either get on the stand or waive your right to testify and not testify.”

A$AP Rocky was never legally required to take the stand, but the potential for a damaging cross-examination may have proven too risky for the defense!