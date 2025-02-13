Getty

“The Bachelor” alum Ben Higgins is now a girl dad!

Higgins and his wife Jessica Clarke have welcomed their first child together.

On Wednesday, Higgins announced their daughter’s arrival, writing on Instagram, “Update and more to come but baby girl Higgins has entered the world. She is healthy. @jessclarke_ is doing so well. I don’t yet have words for what just happened but the update right now is we have a daughter and Jess is recovering so well.”

Along with showing some appreciation for the medical team, Ben gushed, “I am biased but God spent a little more time on our baby girl because she’s real beautiful! This beauty will be revealed soon but first she needs a bath.”

Higgins included a pic of Jessica doing some skin-to-skin contact with their daughter after giving birth.

The couple announced they were expecting in August, sharing on Instagram, “The next chapter of our love story! Baby girl coming in February ❤️.”

Last year, Ben opened up about wanting a family with Jessica. He told Life & Style, “God willing, two kids. That would be awesome!”