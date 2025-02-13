Oscar Nominee Diane Warren Calls Taylor Swift ‘The Real Deal’ (Exclusive)

ABC Television

Diane Warren is a certified hitmaker, working with such big names as Cher, Taylor Swift, Toni Braxton and Beyoncé.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Diane, who raved about Taylor after they worked on “Say Don’t Go” together.

She said, “Taylor’s definitely the real deal… She’s a hard worker, she’s really talented… she’s got it all.”

Warren almost has it all — but she’s still looking for her first competitive Oscar win!

The recipient of an honorary Oscar in 2022, Diane just received her 16th Oscar nomination, for her new song “The Journey” with H.E.R. from the film “The Six Triple Eight.”

She commented, “This one feels a little different. I’m so excited. I don’t ever get jaded. It’s really one of my best songs I’ve ever written.”