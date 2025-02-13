Celebrity News February 13, 2025
‘General Hospital’ Actress Leslie Charleson’s Cause of Death Revealed
A month after she died at age 79, “General Hospital” actress Leslie Charleson’s death certificate has been released.
In doc obtained by TMZ, Charleson’s cause of death was “sequelae of blunt head trauma.”
Other contributing factors include asthma, arthritis, atrial fibrillation, and normal pressure hydrocephalus.
Charleson had experienced a series of falls and was hospitalized at the time of her passing.
Her death was announced by her colleague Frank Valentini on the official “General Hospital” Instagram account. “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson,” he wrote. “Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on ‘General Hospital’ alone and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew. I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit and incredible presence on set. On behalf of everyone at ‘General Hospital,’ my heartfelt sympathy goes out to her loved ones during this difficult time.”
Charleson joined “General Hospital” in 1977, replacing Patsy Rahn as Monica and appearing on more than 2,000 episodes and becoming a central figure on the iconic series. She was also seen on the spin-off “Port Charles” (1997-2001).