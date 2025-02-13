Demi Moore & 'The Substance' Win Big at the Dorian Awards

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Santa Barbara International Film Festival

GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics has announced the winners of 16th annual Dorian Awards, and Demi Moore is continuing her string of victories!

The awards, which are given to mainstream and LGBTQ-themed content, celebrate "the expert Q+ eye on entertainment."

This year's nominations had been dominated by the indie sci-fi film "I Saw the TV Glow," with nine, and "The Substance," with eight. In the end, "The Substance" walked away with Film of the Year and Performance of the Year, among other wins.

Moore was also honored with the Timeless Star Award in honor of her entire 40-year career.

Full list of winners:

FILM OF THE YEAR

"Anora (Neon)

"Challengers" (Amazon MGM Studios)

"I Saw the TV Glow" (A24)

"Nickel Boys" (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

"The Substance" (Mubi) WINNER

LGBTQ FILM OF THE YEAR

"Challengers" (Amazon MGM Studios)

"Emilia Pérez" (Netflix)

"I Saw the TV Glow" (A24) WINNER

"Love Lies Bleeding" (A24)

"Queer" (A24)

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist" (A24)

Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance" (Mubi) WINNER

Luca Guadagnino, "Challengers" (Amazon MGM Studios)

RaMell Ross, "Nickel Boys" (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

Jane Schoenbrun, "I Saw the TV Glow" (A24)

SCREENPLAY OF THE YEAR

— Original or adapted

"Anora" (Neon)

"Challengers" (Amazon MGM Studios) WINNER

"Conclave" (Focus Features)

"I Saw the TV Glow" (A24)

"The Substance" (Mubi)

LGBTQ SCREENPLAY OF THE YEAR

"Challengers" (Amazon MGM Studios)

"I Saw the TV Glow" (A24) WINNER

"Love Lies Bleeding" (A24)

"Problemista" (A24)

"Queer" (A24)

NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

"All We Imagine as Light" (Sideshow / Janus Films)

"Emilia Pérez" (Netflix)

"Flow" (Sideshow / Janus Films)

"I’m Still Here" (Sony Pictures Classics) WINNER

"The Seed of the Sacred Fig" (Neon)

LGBTQ NON-ENGLISH FILM OF THE YEAR

"Crossing" (Mubi)

"Emilia Pérez" (Netflix) WINNER

"Queendom" (Greenwich Entertainment)

"Vermiglio" (Sideshow / Janus Films)

"All Shall Be Well" (Strand Releasing)

UNSUNG FILM OF THE YEAR

—To an exceptional movie worthy of greater attention

"Didi" (Focus Features)

"Hundreds of Beavers" (Cineverse, Vinegar Syndrome)

"My Old Ass "(Amazon MGM Studios)

"Problemista" (A24) WINNER

"Thelma" (Magnolia)

UNSUNG LGBTQ FILM OF THE YEAR

"Femme" (Utopia)

"My Old Ass" (Amazon MGM Studios)

"National Anthem" (Variance, LD Entertainment)

"The People’s Joker" (Altered Innocence) WINNER

"Problemista" (A24)

FILM PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist" (A24)

Daniel Craig, "Queer" (A24)

Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing" (A24)

Karla Sofía Gascón, "Emilia Pérez" (Netflix)

Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked" (Universal)

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, "Hard Truths" (Bleecker Street)

Nicole Kidman, "Babygirl" (A24)

Mikey Madison, "Anora" (Neon)

Demi Moore, "The Substance" (Mubi) WINNER

Justice Smith, "I Saw the TV Glow" (A24)

SUPPORTING FILM PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Michele Austin, "Hard Truths" (Bleecker Street)

Yura Borisov, "Anora: (Neon)

Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain" (Searchlight Pictures)

Ariana Grande, "Wicked" (Universal) WINNER

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, "Nickel Boys" (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

Brigette Lundy-Paine, "I Saw the TV Glow" (A24)

Clarence Maclin, "Sing Sing" (A24)

Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist" (A24)

Margaret Qualley, "The Substance" (Mubi)

Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez" (Netflix)

DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

"Dahomey" (Mubi)

"Daughters" (Netflix)

"The Remarkable Life of Ibelin" (Netflix)

"Sugarcane" (National Geographic)

"Will & Harper" (Netflix) WINNER

LGBTQ DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

"Chasing Chasing Amy" (Level 33)

"Frida" (Amazon MGM Studios)

"Merchant Ivory" (Cohen Media Group)

"Queendom" (Greenwich Entertainment)

"Will & Harper" (Netflix) WINNER

ANIMATED FILM OF THE YEAR

"Flow" (Sideshow / Janus Films) WINNER

"Inside Out 2" (Disney)

"Memoir of a Snail" (IFC Films)

"Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" (Netflix)

"The Wild Robot" (Universal, DreamWorks)

GENRE FILM OF THE YEAR

For excellence in science fiction, fantasy and horror

"Dune: Part Two" (Warner Bros.)

"I Saw the TV Glow" (A24)

"Nosferatu" (Focus Features)

"The Substance" (Mubi) WINNER

"Wicked" (Universal)

FILM MUSIC OF THE YEAR

"The Brutalist" (A24)

"Challengers" (Amazon MGM Studios) WINNER

"Emilia Pérez" (Netflix)

"I Saw the TV Glow" (A24)

"Wicked" (Universal)

VISUALLY STRIKING FILM OF THE YEAR

"The Brutalist" (A24)

"Dune: Part Two" (Warner Bros.)

"Nosferatu" (Focus Features)

"Nickel Boys "(Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios) WINNER

"The Substance" (Mubi)

CAMPIEST FLICK

"Hundreds of Beavers" (Cineverse, Vinegar Syndrome)

"Madame Web" (Sony)

"Megalopolis" (Lionsgate)

"The Substance" (Mubi) WINNER

"Trap" (Warner Bros.)

“WE’RE WILDE ABOUT YOU!” RISING STAR AWARD

Jonathan Bailey WINNER

Vera Drew

Karla Sofía Gascón

Brigette Lundy-Paine

Mikey Madison

Katy O’Brian

Drew Starkey

WILDE ARTIST AWARD

To a truly groundbreaking force in entertainment

Colman Domingo WINNER

Luca Guadagnino

Coralie Fargeat

Jane Schoenbrun

Tilda Swinton

GALECA LGBTQIA+ FILM TRAILBLAZER

For creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity

Vera Drew

Cynthia Erivo WINNER

Luca Guadagnino

Jane Schoenbrun

Julio Torres

TIMELESS STAR (Career achievement award)

Honoring an exemplary career marked by character, wisdom and wit